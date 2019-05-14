Q1 2019 Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the Conference of the Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Earnings Results by Hanwha Life Insurance. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings results by Hanwha Life.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am (inaudible), Head of the IR team at Hanwha Life Insurance. This earnings conference call for the first quarter 2019 will be conducted with Korean-English consecutive interpretation. The presentation material is available on our IR website.



We will start today's call with a presentation from our new CFO, [Mr. Kyeong Gun Lee]. After which, we will open the floor to Q&A. Now let us start the presentation by CFO, [Mr. Lee].



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. As introduced