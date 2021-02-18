Q4 2020 Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call.



And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 annual earnings results by Hanwha Life Insurance. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2020 annual earnings results by Hanwha Life Insurance.



Sang-Wook Choi - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - IR Head



[Interpreted] Good afternoon.



I am Choi Sang-Wook from IR at Hanwha Life Insurance.



We are currently providing consecutive interpretation in Korean and English for the 2020 full year earnings and EV presentation. You can find the presentation material on our IR website. We shall said -- begin with a presentation by our CFO, Pyo Jeong Hong; and then the Q&A.



Let me invite our CFO.



Jeong Pyo Hong - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of Financial Support & Inside Director



[Interpreted] Hi. I'm Pyo Jeong Hon, the CFO.



Please