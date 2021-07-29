Q2 2021 Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Results by Hanwha Life Insurance. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results by Hanwha Life Insurance.



Sang-Wook Choi - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - IR Head



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Choi Sang-Wook, IR Lead and Head of Hanwha Life Insurance's sustainable -- Sustainability Management team. We have minimized the number of participants in light of the recent spread of COVID-19, and hence, with me today are team heads from corporate planning and administration, insurance business, risk management, investment strategy, finance, IFRS platform, new business units, sustainability management and the CFO.



For questions, we are unable to respond due to the absence of the persons in