Q4 2021 Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning, and good evening. Thank you all for joining this conference call, and now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2021 annual earnings results by Hanwha Life Insurance. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2021 annual earnings results by Hanwha Life Insurance.



Sang-Wook Choi - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - IR Head



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Choi Sang-Wook, Head of IR under Sustainable Management team at Hanwha Life Insurance. We are providing consecutive interpretation in Korean and English for the 2021 annual earnings presentation. You can find the presentation material on our IR website. Today, CFO, (inaudible), will first give a presentation, which will be followed by the Q&A session. Let me now invite our CFO.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is CFO, (inaudible). Please note that