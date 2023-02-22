Feb 22, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Sang-Wook Choi - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - IR Head



(interpreted) Good morning. I am Choi Sang-wook, IR part leader of the Sustainability Management team at Hanwha Life Insurance. We are providing consecutive interpretation in Korean and English for 2022 annual earnings call for Hanwha Life. You can find the presentation material on our IR website.



Today, Vice President Jung Yong-Ho, Head of the Group Strategy Division, will first give a report, which will be followed by the Q&A session. Let me now invite Mr. Jung.



Jung Yong-Ho - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of the Group Strategy Division



(interpreted) Good morning. This is Vice President Jung Yong-Ho. Please note that today's presentation was prepared solely for the convenience of investors based on the separate financial statements under K-IFRS, and some numbers are subject to change after a full audit. Let me now begin the report on the annual earnings for 2022.



Page 1 is the earnings highlight. In 2022, uncertainties in the domestic