Nov 15, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2023 third quarter earnings results by Hanwha Life Insurance.



This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2023 third quarter earnings results by Hanwha Life Insurance.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am (inaudible) from the IR team at Hanwha Life.



We are providing consecutive interpretation in Korean and English throughout the earnings call of Hanwha Life Insurance for the third quarter of 2023. The presentation materials are available on our IR website. Today, CFO (inaudible) will first give a report, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Let me now hand over to our CFO.



Kyung Geun Lee - Hanwha Life Insurance Co., Ltd. - Internal Accounting Manager



[Interpreted] Good