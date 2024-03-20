Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE:TNL), a leading provider of leisure travel services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Human Resources Officer Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company on March 10, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $45.24 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $223,997.72. Following the sale, the insider's stake in Travel+Leisure Co has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's position within the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,953 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a predominance of insider selling activity at Travel+Leisure Co. The company's insider transaction history shows 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells over the same timeframe. On the valuation front, Travel+Leisure Co's shares were trading at $45.24 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.209 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.49, which is below both the industry median of 20.65 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus' GF Value, suggests that Travel+Leisure Co is modestly undervalued. With a price of $45.24 and a GF Value of $54.48, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts monitoring insider transactions like those of the insider may view such sales as a signal regarding the insider's confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions can be motivated by various factors and may not always provide a clear indication of a company's financial health or future performance.

