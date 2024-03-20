Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The President and CEO of the company, Sarah Boyce, sold 112,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 117,092 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 8 insider sells for Avidity Biosciences Inc.

On the day of the sell, shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc were trading at $21.7, giving the company a market cap of $1.808 billion. The stock's price on that day represents a significant premium over the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $8.12, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.67, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider sell transactions as they may provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

