Grzegorz Czajkowski, the Executive Vice President of Engineering and Support at Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), has sold 683 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $161.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $110,249.86.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,659 shares of Snowflake Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 78 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-based data platform provider that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth for data-driven decision-making. The company's platform offers solutions for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Snowflake Inc shares were trading at $161.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $53.249 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.57, indicating that Snowflake Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value of $281.17 suggests a considerable margin of safety for investors at the current trading price. However, the consistent pattern of insider selling may warrant attention from current and potential investors.

