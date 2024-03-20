Richard Pops, Director of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial), executed a sale of 1,800 shares in the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $140.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $252,072.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The company's portfolio includes products and candidates for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, tardive dyskinesia, and endometriosis.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 16,800 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 69 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) holds a market capitalization of $13.701 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 56.92, which is above the industry median of 22.92 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $140.04 compares to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $150.52, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This suggests that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.