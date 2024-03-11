James Cameron, EVP & GM, Util & Broadband, has sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International Inc (NYSE:WCC) on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $156.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $837,218.28.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,039 shares of WESCO International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

WESCO International Inc is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions. The company operates in the industrial, construction, utility, and commercial, institutional, and government (CIG) markets. WESCO offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to its customers, including electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services.

The insider transaction history for WESCO International Inc shows no insider purchases over the past year. However, there have been 7 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of WESCO International Inc were trading at $156.39, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.255 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.97, which is below the industry median of 13.55 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $156.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $152.70, WESCO International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.