Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial) has reported an insider sell by CFO Donnelly Brau, according to a recent SEC filing. On March 11, 2024, the insider sold 65,972 shares of the company at an average price of $34.42 per share. This transaction has been publicly disclosed in the filing found here. Pinterest Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The platform allows users to find inspiration for various interests and ideas, which can range from recipes, home and style inspiration, to travel and DIY projects. Users can create and manage theme-based boards, where they can save, share, and discover new interests by posting (known as 'pinning') images or videos. Over the past year, Donnelly Brau has sold a total of 65,972 shares of Pinterest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sell has contributed to the overall insider selling trend for the company. The insider transaction history for Pinterest Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. In terms of valuation, Pinterest Inc's shares were trading at $34.42 on the day of the insider's sell, giving the company a market cap of $23.676 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.13, indicating that Pinterest Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

