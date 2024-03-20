Daniel Mahoney, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial), has sold 1,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 1,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

CRA International Inc, known as Charles River Associates, is a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company provides litigation support, business strategy and planning, market and demand forecasting, policy analysis, and risk management consulting, among other services.

The insider transaction history for CRA International Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' assessment of the stock's valuation or their personal financial planning strategies.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, CRA International Inc shares were trading at $138.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $979.08 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.08, which is above both the industry median of 17.705 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's current price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GuruFocus Value at $110.50, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25. This suggests that CRA International Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

