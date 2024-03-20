On March 11, 2024, Director Milena Alberti-Perez executed a sale of 4,900 shares of Digimarc Corp (DMRC, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $30.84 per share.

Digimarc Corp (DMRC, Financial) specializes in digital identification technology, providing solutions that enable reliable, efficient, and economical communication of brand identity, media rights, and other forms of value through the use of its proprietary Digimarc Platform. The company's technology is applied in various industries, including retail, consumer brands, and currency production, to enhance operations and improve security.

Over the past year, the insider, Milena Alberti-Perez, has sold a total of 4,900 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells for Digimarc Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Digimarc Corp (DMRC, Financial) shares were trading at $30.84, resulting in a market capitalization of $628.845 million.

The stock's price of $30.84 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $29.35 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, suggesting that Digimarc Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activities at Digimarc Corp.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.