Richard Matricaria, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer - Western Division of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI), sold 9,500 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Marcus & Millichap Inc is a leading firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company has a broad national footprint and provides a full range of services to a diverse client base which includes private investors, developers, and institutions.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, Richard Matricaria has sold a total of 17,945 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Marcus & Millichap Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc were trading at $33.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.285 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.42, with a GuruFocus Value of $23.44, indicating that Marcus & Millichap Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

