President & CEO, Co-Founder, 10% Owner Ahn Von has sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial) on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $220.26 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $4,850,265.98.

Duolingo Inc is a language-learning website and mobile app, as well as a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company's platform allows users to learn languages through bite-sized lessons and gamified elements, making education more accessible to individuals around the globe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,334 shares of Duolingo Inc, without making any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has consistently sold shares in the company.

The insider transaction history for Duolingo Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with 58 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Duolingo Inc were trading at $220.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.846 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 675.41, significantly above both the industry median of 27.66 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Duolingo Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3, with a current share price of $220.26 and a GF Value of $169.91. This indicates that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.