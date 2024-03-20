Insider Sell: President Michelle Poole Sells 5,074 Shares of Crocs Inc (CROX)

Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial), known for its iconic clog footwear and a variety of casual shoe styles, has recently seen a transaction from one of its top executives. President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction has caught the attention of investors and market watchers, as insider activity can often provide insights into a company's performance and future prospects. Michelle Poole’s recent trade is part of a larger pattern of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 50,555 shares and has not made any purchases. This selling trend may be of interest to those following the stock, as insider sales can sometimes signal their perspective on the company's valuation or future performance. The insider transaction history for Crocs Inc (CROX) over the past year shows a total of 7 insider buys and 13 insider sells. This activity provides a broader context for the insider's recent sale and may indicate the sentiment among company insiders. 1767775278505029632.png On the valuation front, Crocs Inc (CROX) shares were trading at $124.98 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.598 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.80, which is lower than the industry median of 19.9 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $130.37, Crocs Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts. 1767775300537708544.png Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these can provide valuable insights into the company's internal perspective. The recent sale by President Michelle Poole may be one such transaction to consider when evaluating Crocs Inc (CROX) and its current stock valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

