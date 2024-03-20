Richard Herren, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO, Financial), sold 13,942 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50 per share, resulting in a total value of $697,100.

Cisco Systems Inc is a multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California. The company designs and sells a broad range of technologies that have been powering the Internet since 1984. Across its product lines, Cisco's offerings include networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, such as OpenDNS, Webex, Jabber, and Jasper, Cisco specializes in specific tech markets, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), domain security, and energy management.

Over the past year, Richard Herren has sold a total of 141,658 shares of Cisco Systems Inc and has not purchased any shares. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cisco Systems Inc were trading at $50, giving the company a market capitalization of $202.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 15.22, which is lower than the industry median of 23.59 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $50 and a GuruFocus Value of $53.89, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

