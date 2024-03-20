Insider Sell: CFO Emma Giamartino Sells 3,371 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Emma Giamartino, the Chief Financial Officer of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE, Financial), has sold 3,371 shares of the company on March 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $93.49 per share, resulting in a total value of $315,142.79. CBRE Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm. The company offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Emma Giamartino’s recent transaction contributes to the insider trading history of CBRE Group Inc, where over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,435 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider sell transactions have outnumbered buy transactions, with 10 sells and 0 buys over the same timeframe. 1767775462135853056.png The market capitalization of CBRE Group Inc stands at $28.656 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 29.57, which is above both the industry median of 13.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past. With the stock trading at $93.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $95.88, CBRE Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. 1767775479835815936.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's performance, and other relevant factors when evaluating the significance of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.