Q1 2019 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



[Interpreted] and earnings call. Today's call is being broadcasted live on our website with Korean-English simultaneous interpretation for our overseas investors. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor so the results are subject to change based on such review.



Now I hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Myung-Young Lee, for the presentation.



Myung-Young Lee - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - Head of Finance Division



[Interpreted] Good morning, this is Myung-Young Lee CFO at SK Innovation. I would like to thank our shareholders and investors for your continuous interest in our company. Today I will present our 2019 Q1 performance, after which, we will have a Q&A session. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to answer your questions.



First, let me go through the overall Q1 performance, including sales and operating profits. The top line decreased due to a decline in refinery export volumes and lower product sales prices. Sales