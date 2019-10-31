Q3 2019 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted] Good morning. I am [Wi Han Lee], IR Project Leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join SK Innovations Q3 2019 Earnings Call.
Today's call is being broadcasted live on our website with Korean-English simultaneous interpretation for our overseas investors. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditors. So the results are subject to change based on such review.
Now I hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Myung-Young Lee, for the presentation.
Myung-Young Lee - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - Head of Finance Division
[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Myung-Young Lee, CFO at SK Innovation. I would like to thank our shareholders and investors for your continuous interest in our company. Today, I will present our 2019 Q3 performance, after which, we will have a Q&A session.
On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to answer your questions.
First, let me go through the overall Q3 performance,
