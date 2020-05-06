Q1 2020 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am [Jae Hoon Lee], IRP at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking time to join SK Innovation's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor, so the results are subject to change based on such review.



Now I will hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Myung-Young Lee, for the presentation.



Myung-Young Lee - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - Head of Finance Division



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Myung-Young Lee, CFO of SK Innovation. I would like to thank our shareholders and investors for your continuous interest in the company.



Today, I will present our first quarter 2020 performance. After which, we will have a Q&A session. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to answer your questions.



First, let me go over the first quarter full company performance, including sales and operating profit. To talk about the top line, a decline in petroleum product prices