Q3 2020 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted]



Good morning. I am Wi Han Lee, IRP at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking time to join SK Innovation's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's presentation have reviewed by our external auditors, so the results are subject to change based on such review.



Now I will hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Myung-Young Lee, for the presentation.



Myung-Young Lee - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - Head of Finance Division



[Interpreted]



Good morning. This is Myung-Young Lee, CFO of SK Innovation. I would like to thank our shareholders and investors for your continuous interest in the company. Today, I will present our third quarter 2020 performance, after which, we will have a Q&A session.



On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to make sure we can answer all of your questions.



First, let me go over the third quarter full company performance, including sales and operating profit. To start with sales, a recovery in crude