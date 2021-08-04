Q2 2021 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm [Ji-yoo Lee], IR project leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. Today, we will first present Q2 earnings release, which will then be followed by our presentation on battery and E&P business split-off disclosed early today. After the 2 presentations, we will have a Q&A session to entertain your questions.



Without further ado, we would like to begin the earnings call for Q2 2021. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor. So the results are subject to change based on such review.



Now I invite our CFO, Mr. Yang-Sub Kim, for the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Yang-Sub Kim, CFO at SK Innovation. At the outset, I would like to thank our shareholders and investors for your continued interest in the company. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to entertain your questions.



With that, I will present to you SKI's -- SK