Q3 2021 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am [Ji-yoo Lee]. I am product leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join us today in this Q3 Earnings Call for 2021.



Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor, so the results are subject to change based on such review. For your information, we have a separate earnings call for SK IE Technology starting from this quarter, so please hold on to your questions related to SK IE Technology for its earnings call scheduled today at 2 p.m.



Now without further ado, I invite the CFO, Mr. Yang-Sub Kim, for the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Yang-Sub Kim, CFO at SK Innovation. At the outset, I would like to thank our shareholders and investors, for your continued interest in the company.



On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to entertain your questions.



With that, I will present to you SK Innovation's Q3