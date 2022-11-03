Q3 2022 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. I am [Cheo Lee], IR Product Leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join us today on this 2022 Q3 Earnings Call. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor, thus, the results may be subject to change based on such review.



With that, let me hand it over to CFO, Yang-Sub Kim, for the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. I'm Yang-Sub Kim, CFO of SK Innovation. First, let me start by thanking our shareholders and investors for your continued interest in the company. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries who will answer your questions during the Q&A.



Now let me start the presentation on SK Innovation's 2022 Q3 highlights. First, SK Innovation's battery subsidiary, SK On, posted the highest quarterly top line results with the quarterly EBITDA in the black. Thanks to the increased sales volume from the new plant stabilization in the U.S. and