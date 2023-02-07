Q4 2022 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

[Interpreted] Good morning. This is Hun Shi Gyu, IR Project Leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join us today on this 2022 Q4 earnings call. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor, so the results may be subject to change based on such review.



With that, let me hand it over to the CFO, Mr. Yang-Sub Kim, for the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



[Interpreted] Good morning. I am Yang-Sub Kim, CFO of SK Innovation. First, let me start by thanking our shareholders and investors for your continued interest in the company. On this call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries who will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A.



Now let me start the presentation on SK Innovation's 2022 Q4 highlights. Despite inventory losses from lower crude prices and operating losses due to weaker refining margins in the fourth quarter, for the full year, the company still posted a record level