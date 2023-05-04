Q1 2023 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. I am [Yu Hun Shi], a project leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking time to join us today on this 2023 Q1 earnings call. Today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor so the results are subject to change based on such review. With that, let me invite Mr. Kim Yang-Sub, our CFO, to make the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



Good morning. I am Kim Yang-Sub, CFO of SK Innovation. At the outset, I'd like to thank our shareholders and investors for your continued interest in the company. On the call with me today are executives from SK Innovation and its major subsidiaries to entertain your questions during the Q&A.



Now let me walk you through the company's Q1 results in detail. I will start with SK Innovations key business results in Q1 2023, including sales and operating profit.



China's reopening and subsequent visible demand recovery pushed up sales by KRW 6.2 billion quarter-on-quarter to KRW 19,142.9 billion. Operating profit