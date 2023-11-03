Q3 2023 SK Innovation Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. I am [Chung Soo Yung] , IR Project Leader at SK Innovation. Thank you for taking the time to join us today on this 2023 Q3 earnings call. On today's call, we have SK Innovation CFO, Kim Yang-Sub, Head of IR [Ei-Yuan]; and e-level officers from different subsidiaries.



The agenda for today's call is as follows: CFO, Kim Yang-Sub will present the Q3 business results, which will be followed by Q&A. Also, please note that today's presentation has yet to be reviewed by our external auditor. So the results are subject to change based on such review. With that, -- let me invite CFO, Kim Yang-Sub to make the presentation.



Yang-Sub Kim - SK Innovation Co., Ltd. - CFO



Good morning. I am Kim Yang-Sub, CFO of SK Innovation. I would like to thank our shareholders, investors and analysts for your continued interest in the company. Let me start with the highlights of the 2023 Q3 business performance.



In the third quarter, thanks to profit growth in all businesses, including increased profits in