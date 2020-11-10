Q3 2020 CJ CheilJedang Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Jun Seong - CJ CheilJedang Corp - Head of IR Team & Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Jun Seong, Head of IR Team & Finance Strategy Division at CJ CheilJedang. I would like to apologize for the delay due to some delay in our disclosure.



Let us now begin the Q3 earnings release for CJ CheilJedang. Let me remind you that for our foreign investors, Korean to English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for today's presentation. Before I begin, let me introduce CJ members present here today.



First, we have [Mr. Shin Jong Han], Head of Finance Strategy Division; [Mr. An Seung-Jun], Head of Finance Planning Department; Ms. [Ya Yangmei], Head of Treasury team; [Mr. Kim Jung-Ho], Head of Korea Business Management and Food Business Unit; Mr. [Cho Jae-beom], Head of Global Business Management and Food Business Unit; [Mr. Kuang Zhu], Head of Digital Marketing and Food Business Unit; [Mr. Ogi Hun], Head of Bio Business Management; and Mr. [Hwang Hyun-joo] Manager of Business Planning at Feed & Care.



Today, we'll have Mr. Shin Jong Han, the Head of Finance