Q1 2022 CJ CheilJedang Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Woo Won-sung - CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I am [Woo Won-sung], Head of IR team at Finance Strategy. We will now begin the Q1 2022 Business Results Report for CJ CheilJedang. Let me remind you that Korean to English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for foreign investors.



Let me first introduce CJ team. We have Mr. [Kang Kyung-seok], Head of Finance Strategy; Mr. An Seung-jun, Head of Finance Planning; Mr. [Kim Jung-woo], Head of Food Korea Business Management; Mr. [Cho Jae-beom], Head of Food Global Business Management; Mr. [Han Kyung-wook], Head of BIO Business Management; and Mr. [Hwang Hyun-joo], head of Feed and Care Business Management. Mr. Kang will first walk you through the business results, followed by sharing of progress on key strategy execution and outlook by respective presenters. We will then move on to Q&A afterwards.



Kang Kyung-seok - CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Head of Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Kang Kyung-seok, Head of Finance Strategy. Today's