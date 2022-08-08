Q2 2022 CJ CheilJedang Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us today. Let us begin the conference call for Q1 2022 earnings reports of -- Q1 earnings report of CJ CheilJedang. We'll first have CJ team's presentation, followed by Q&A with the investors dialed in for today's call. And for anyone with a question, please press star and the number one. We'll now begin CJ CheilJedang's presentation.



Jun Seong - CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Head of IR Team & Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Jun Seong, Head of IR team and Finance Strategy. We'll now begin the Q2 2022 business report for CJ CheilJedang. Let me remind you that Korean to English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for foreign investors.



Let me first introduce the CJ team. We have Mr. Kang Kyoung Suk, Head of Finance Strategy; Mr. Ansan Jung, Head of Finance Planning; Mr. [Kim Jong-ung], Head of Food Korea Business Management; Mr. [Cho Jae-beom], Head of Food Global Business Management; Mr. [Han Gyeong-woo], Head of Bio Business Management; and Mr. [Hwang Hyeon-ju], Head of Feed & Care