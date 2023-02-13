Q4 2022 CJ CheilJedang Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Jun Seong - CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Head of IR Team and Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Jun Seong, Head of IR team and Finance Strategy. We'll now begin the Q4 2022 business results report for CJ CheilJedang. Let me remind you that Korean-to-English simultaneous interpretation will be provided for foreign investors.



Let me first introduce the CJ team. We have Mr. Kang KyoungSuk, CFO and Head of Finance Strategy; Mr. [Kim Jung-woo], Head of Food Korea Business Management; Mr. Cho Jin-Man, Head of Food Global Business Management; Mr. Kim Jung Yoon, Head of BIO Business Management; Mr. Kim Seung-pil, Head of FNT Business Management; and Mr. Hwang Hyun-joo, Head of Feed and Care Business Management.



Mr. Kang will first walk you through