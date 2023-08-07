Q2 2023 CJ CheilJedang Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Jun Seong - CJ CheilJedang Corp - Head, IR Team & Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Jun Seong, Head of IR team and Finance Strategy. We'll now begin the Q2 2023 business results report for CJ CheilJedang. Today's session will be interpreted simultaneously into English for foreign investors.



Let me first introduce the CJ team. We have Mr. Kang Kyoung Suk, CFO and Head of Finance Strategy; Mr. [Jung Geun-yeong], Head of Food Korea Business Management; Mr. [Cho Jae-beom], Head of Food Business Management; Mr. Kim Jang Young, Head of BIO Business Management; Mr. [Choi Jeong-ha], Team Lead at FNT Business Management; and Mr. [Hwang Hyeon-ju], Head of Feed & Care Business Management.



We will first have Mr. Kang, the CFO, walking us through the business results, followed by progress on key strategy execution and outlook by respective presenters. We will then move on to Q&A.



Kyoung Suk Kang - CJ CheilJedang Corp - CFO & Head, Finance Strategy



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Kang Kyoung Suk, CFO of CJ CheilJedang. Today's agenda