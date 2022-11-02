Q3 2022 Alinma Bank SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ribal Hachem - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Analyst



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. This is Ribal Hachem. And on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm pleased to welcome you to Alinma Bank Q3 '22 Earnings Call. With us today from Alinma Bank, Mr. Abdullah Ali Al Khalifa, CEO; Mr. Saleh Abdullah Alzumaie, Senior VP and Head of Retail and Digital Banking; Mr. Adel Saleh Abalkhail, CFO; and Mr. Ahmed Sager, IR Manager.



Now without any further delay, I will turn over the call to the CEO, Mr. Abdullah.



Abdullah Bin Ali Al Khalifa - Alinma Bank - CEO



Thank you. Hi, everyone. Welcome again for our earnings call for Q3 2022. As usual, I will give a high-level review of the financial performance, then a quick reminder of our