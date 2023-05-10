May 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. We are ready to begin. For your information, today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand you over to Waleed Mohsin to open the call. Please go ahead, sir.
Waleed Malik Mohsin - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Good day, everyone. Thank you much for joining us for Alinma Bank's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call, hosted by Goldman Sachs. On this call, it's my pleasure to welcome the Alinma management team, represented by Mr. Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Saleh Alzumaie, Deputy CEO, Head of Retail and Digital Banking; and Mr. Adel Saleh Abalkhail, the Chief Financial Officer. Please note, this call is being recorded and is intended for investors and analysts only. Any media who's on the call must dial off at this moment.
So without any further delays, I would pass on the call to Mr. Abdullah Khalifa, CEO, Alinma Bank.
Abdullah Bin Ali Al Khalifa - Alinma Bank - CEO
Thank you, Waleed. Hi, everyone. Thank
Q1 2023 Alinma Bank SJSC Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...