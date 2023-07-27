Q2 2023 Alinma Bank SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Linda. Good day, everyone. Welcome to Alinma Bank's Second Quarter '23 Earnings Call hosted by Goldman Sachs. It is my pleasure to welcome Alinma management represented by the CEO, Mr. Abdullah Bin Al Khalifa, the CFO, Mr. Adel Saleh Abalkhail and the Head of Investor Relations, Mr. Ahmed Sager. The call is intended for analysts and investors only, and any media person on the call should disconnect immediately. Please also note that the call is being recorded. So without any further delays, I will pass on the call to Alinma Bank's CEO, Mr. Abdullah Khalifa.



Yes. Good evening, everyone. Thank you again for attending our earnings call. I'll take you through