Q3 2023 Alinma Bank SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Waleed Malik Mohsin - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Thank you, Melissa. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Alinma Bank's Third Quarter '23 Earnings Call hosted by Goldman Sachs. It is my pleasure to welcome Alinma Bank's management on today's call, Mr. Abdullah Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Saleh Al Zumaie, Deputy CEO, Head of Retail and Digital Banking; Mr. Adel Abalkhail, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Ahmed Sager, Head of Investor Relations. Please note that today's call is being recorded and is intended for analysts and investors only, and any media personnel should disconnect immediately.



So without any further delay, let me pass on the call to Alinma Bank's CEO, Mr. Abdullah Khalifa.



Abdullah Bin Ali Al Khalifa - Alinma Bank - CEO



Hi, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to attend