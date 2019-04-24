Q1 2019 Saudi Arabian Mining Co SJSC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Ma'aden's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast. Today's speakers are Mr. Darren Christopher Davis, President and CEO; Mr. Ali Saeed Al-Qahtani, CFO; and Ms. Reem Mohamed Asaad, Head of Investor Relations.



Reem Asaad - Saudi Arabian Mining Company(Ma'aden)-Manager of IR



Thank you. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Ma'aden's earnings call for the first quarter of the year 2019. So today, we have, like just mentioned, Mr. Darren Davis, the Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ali Al-Qahtani, the Chief Financial Officer, to take us through the results. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A.



A quick disclaimer before I turn over to Mr. Davis. I'd like to remind you that in this call, the management has prepared remarks that contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties and management may make additional