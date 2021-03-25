Mar 25, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Chih-Hsien Lo

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd - Executive Chairman

* Tzu-Chiang LIU

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Ally Chen

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Research Analyst

* Linda Huang

Macquarie Research - Head of Hong Kong & China Consumer Research and Chinese Consumer Analyst

* Ye Liu

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Yi Ju Wu

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. - Research Analyst



Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to the 2020 Joint Results Conferences of Uni-President Group. I'm [Joe Yang], IR Officer of Uni-President China Holdings. I'm also the emcee of today's event. Joining me here are our executives, Alex Lo, Chairman of Uni