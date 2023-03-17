Mar 17, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Chih-Hsien Lo

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd - Executive Chairman

* Jerry Yang

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd - Head of IR

* Yu-Chih Hu

TTET Union Corporation - Assistant General Manager of Finance Department



Conference Call Participants

* Kin Shun Ling

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Linda Huang

Macquarie Research - Head of Hong Kong & China Consumer Research and Chinese Consumer Analyst

* Yan Peng

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and China Consumer Staples Sector Analyst

* Yi Ju Wu

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. - Research Analyst



Unidentified Participant -



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to the 2022 Joint Results Conference of Uni-President Enterprises Corp., Uni-President China