Good morning. I'm Suzuki, President of MIRAIT Holdings Corporation. Thank you very much for attending our financial results meeting for the fiscal year ended March 2019. Please allow me to go through the presentation materials entitled presentation on the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2019.



Please turn to Page 3. And I'll start by explaining the overview of the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2019. As noted in red font at the top of the page, the financial results for the group reflect the contribution from the newly integrated companies, specifically TTK's results are reflected for the 6 months from October through March, and Solcom and Shikokutsuken's results are reflected for the 3 months from January through March. The financial results