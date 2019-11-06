Q2 2020 Mirait Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Masatoshi Suzuki

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President and Director



Masatoshi Suzuki - MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President and Director



Good morning. I'm Suzuki, President of MIRAIT Holdings.



Without further ado, please turn to the table on Page 3. Page 3 and 4 show the overview for the 6 months of FY 2020. Orders received and net sales are shown in the table on the left. In this first half, sales went up, whereas profit declined. Decline in profit was just JPY 0.1 billion and therefore, the profit was close to flat. In the first half, sales grew and profit declined slightly.



Prior to the comment on the orders received, let me explain the point I skipped. As shown on the right top, in the previous year of FY 2019 March, MIRAIT Holdings group consisted of MIRAIT, MIRAIT Technologies and Lantrovision. But in this year of FY 2020 March, shown in the red square, from the second half of the previous year,