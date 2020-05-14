May 14, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 14, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masatoshi Suzuki

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President and Director



=====================

Masatoshi Suzuki - MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President and Director



Good morning. I am Suzuki, President of MIRAIT Holdings. Thank you for calling in today for the meeting on the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2020. Unfortunately, we have had to change the format of the meeting this year. But I will do my best to explain the results as usual. Thank you again for your support and for participating in this conference call.



I would now like to start my presentation. Please refer to the page numbers shown on the bottom right-hand side of each page. If anything is unclear, please feel free to let us know.



Please turn to Page 3 for a summary of the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2020. This is the main table representing the company's full year results. As you can see, we achieved historical highs for orders