Q2 2021 Mirait Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 16, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nakayama Toshiki

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President & CEO



=====================

Nakayama Toshiki - MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President & CEO



Thank you very much for joining today's meeting. I am Nakayama, President and CEO of MIRAIT Holdings Corporation. I would like to make my presentation based on the presentation slides shown here. As you can see, we have changed the format of the presentation quite drastically from what we used in the past. The purpose is to make the presentation simple and easier to comprehend. However, there may be some items that you may find less clear given the discontinuity of the format. If anything is unclear, feel free to contact us, and we would be more than happy to address any questions that you may have.



Please turn to Page 4. Net sales increased by JPY 8.8 billion to JPY 191.7 billion, achieving a record high for the fifth consecutive year. We faced some impact from COVID-19, but the