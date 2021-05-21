May 21, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Nakayama Toshiki

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President & CEO



This is Nakayama, President of MIRAIT Holdings Corporation. Thank you for attending our financial results meeting today. I would like to go through the financial results using the presentation materials. We will start on Page 3 regarding the overview of the financial results.



Please turn to Page 3. Orders received increased by JPY 28.4 billion, up by 6.4% year-on-year to JPY 474.9 billion. Mega solar projects made its round in the Environmental & Social Innovation business, which is shown in yellow in this graph. However, orders increased in all other business categories shown in blue, red and green.



Face-to-face sales activities were constrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we started the fiscal year with strong concerns about the uncertainties in the external business