May 21, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 21, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nakayama Toshiki
MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President & CEO
=====================
Nakayama Toshiki - MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President & CEO
This is Nakayama, President of MIRAIT Holdings Corporation. Thank you for attending our financial results meeting today. I would like to go through the financial results using the presentation materials. We will start on Page 3 regarding the overview of the financial results.
Please turn to Page 3. Orders received increased by JPY 28.4 billion, up by 6.4% year-on-year to JPY 474.9 billion. Mega solar projects made its round in the Environmental & Social Innovation business, which is shown in yellow in this graph. However, orders increased in all other business categories shown in blue, red and green.
Face-to-face sales activities were constrained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we started the fiscal year with strong concerns about the uncertainties in the external business
Full Year 2021 Mirait Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 21, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...