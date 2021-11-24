Q2 2022 Mirait Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 24, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Nakayama Toshiki

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President & CEO



Nakayama Toshiki - MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President & CEO



Thank you for attending today's meeting. I would like to take this opportunity to give you an update on the results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022. We will start on Page 3. Orders received was up by JPY 20.5 billion or 8.9% year-on-year to JPY 249.6 billion. We achieved strong results despite experiencing some constraints in activity due to COVID-19 following last year. In the telecommunications-related businesses, we continue to win orders for advanced wireless network projects (inaudible). Telecommunications carriers' investments in 5G base stations also gained full momentum. Regarding the non-telecommunications businesses, in the Environmental and Social Innovation business, we witnessed an increase in orders, centered on electrical work. In addition, orders increased