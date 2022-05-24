May 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Nakayama Toshiki

MIRAIT Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you all for taking time out of your busy schedule today. I am Nakayama, the President of the company. Today, I have a lot to cover. And so I will try to explain only the main points, but please bear with me for about 40 to 45 minutes.



Let me start. I will start with a summary of last fiscal year's financial results and then move on to the main points. Page 3, first, about our orders. We upwardly revised our forecast by JPY 10 billion during the term, reflecting the strong performance in all business segments in the first half of the fiscal year. But since the second half of the fiscal year, orders have stalled due to several factors. For example, the investment restraint of some telecommunication carriers have become more pronounced. And investment sentiment cooled