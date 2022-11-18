Q2 2023 Mirait One Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nakayama Toshiki

MIRAIT ONE Corporation - President, CEO & Director



=====================

Nakayama Toshiki - MIRAIT ONE Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much for your time today despite your busy schedule. Today, I would like to go over our recent results as per the slides. As of July 1, we are now a new company, a new group called MIRAIT ONE. So we have changed our format and design a little. As I've just mentioned, I will explain in 2 parts: the first part on the financial results and the second part on the progress of MIRAIT ONE Group Vision 2030.



First, on the financial results. Now on orders received, due to the addition of Seibu Construction to our P&L from this fiscal year, orders for the Environmental & Social Innovation business, this portion, the bar in red, increased. On the other hand, the ICT Solutions business that is also included in this red portion, and this part in blue. The communication