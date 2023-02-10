Q3 2023 Mirait One Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tsukamoto Masakazu
MIRAIT ONE Corporation - CFO, GM of Finance Department, GM of Financial Support Department & Director
=====================
Tsukamoto Masakazu - MIRAIT ONE Corporation - CFO, GM of Finance Department, GM of Financial Support Department & Director
I'm Tsukamoto, Director and CFO of MIRAIT ONE Corporation. Today, I will speak on the following 2 points. First, on the third quarter financial results and then on the downward revision of our full year guidance, which we announced today.
First, on the third quarter financial results. First, on orders received. Due to the addition of Seibu Construction, orders for the environmental and social innovation business increased. On the other hand, the ICT Solutions business and the 2 businesses in the telecommunication infrastructure domain, that is the NTT business and Multi-Carrier business, decreased, but overall resulted in an overall increase of 2.9% or JPY 10.4 billion year-on
